The stock idea that we have for you today is Biocon.The upmove in this stock is gaining momentum. The 5 per cent rise on Wednesday has taken the share price well above an important resistance. That leaves the outlook bullish. The share price can go up further in the coming days.. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit