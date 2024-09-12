First look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which joins the race with its popular foldable competitors - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Vivo X Fold3 Pro and the OnePlus Open.
Check out the official website for more details: https://store.google.com/in/product/pixel_9_pro_fold?hl=en-GB
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.