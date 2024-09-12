First look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which joins the race with its popular foldable competitors - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Vivo X Fold3 Pro and the OnePlus Open.

Check out the official website for more details: https://store.google.com/in/product/pixel_9_pro_fold?hl=en-GB

