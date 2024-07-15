People associated with the drone manufacturing sector in Chennai are hopeful that the Union Budget to be presented on July 23 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will see a series of measures to make India a global hub for drones.

Entrepreneurs are seeking government subsidies and grants to create the right ecosystem to help facilitate the growth of drone manufacturing start-ups.

As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present her seventh straight budget, the drone manufacturing sector is looking forward to a major impetus to help the expansion of the sector.

Watch the video to know more.

Text/Video: PTI