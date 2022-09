The Grand Vitara could be the game changer that Maruti has needed to step out of the mould of being a manufacturer of conventional vehicles. NEXA brand vehicles have helped it branch into the premium category within the size and price segments that are its core. The Grand Vitara comes at an opportune time for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, when Indians are upgrading their personal mobility experience and looking for VFM (value-for-money) premium vehicles.

Watch the full review here.