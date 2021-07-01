Video

Watch | BusinessLine Headlines for today: July 1, 2021

Radhika SR Akshaya Chandrasekaran | Updated on July 01, 2021

We take a look at the top five news stories of today. To know more about these stories, click the links:

  1. Dr Reddy's Labs denied nod to conduct Phase-3 trials of Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/sputnik-light-dcgi-denies-permission-to-dr-reddys-for-phase-3-trials/article35074415.ece

  2. FM Niramala Sitharaman speaks exclusively to BusinesssLine: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/plugging-gaps-in-gst-was-not-a-roving-expedition/article35070324.ece

          Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6iCzOiWwNOSEECmDrMorFj?si=3c7b2tFETSu4GqKF-LwlKg&dl_branch=1

The WHO has said the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant globally.

Published on July 01, 2021

