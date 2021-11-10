Watch | Field Notes: Increasing Chana's 'good karma' through genetics

Chana or chickpea is India's most important protein crop. While India produces 80% of the world's chickpea, its productivity can go up significantly to ensure the country's nutrition security. But how do we do it?

Scientists across eleven countries led by Rajeev Varshney, the director of the genetic gains programme at the Hyderabad-headquartered ICRISAT have done the whole genome sequencing for more than 3300 varieties of chana from across the world. The research puts chana in the elite category of crops like rice or barley for which there is such extensive and dense genetic information is available.

The research not only sheds new light on the historical origins and migratory paths of chana but also scientific means to achieve spectacular production leaps.

On this episode of Field Notes, TR Vivek is in conversation with Dr. Rajeev Varshney on the implications of this pathbreaking research.

