The much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol began at Ram Temple amid the mantra chants on January 22. The face of Ram Lalla’s idol was unveiled during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were present at the occasion.
(Video and text- ANI)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.