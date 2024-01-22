The much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol began at Ram Temple amid the mantra chants on January 22. The face of Ram Lalla’s idol was unveiled during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were present at the occasion.

(Video and text- ANI)

