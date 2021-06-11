Watch | Meet India's teen activists fighting against climate change

Bodhisatva Khanderao and Varad Kubal are teen climate warriors from Maharashtra, India. Varad Kubal, 15 from Kankavli, Konkan area. Varad had already made a mark when he was just 12 as he had rescued sea birds called Bridled Tern during a storm. Bodhisatva Ganesh Khanderao, 13 from Yavatmal district in Maharashtra is a young environmental activist who inspires people to love nature and stop cutting down trees. He started working for social plantation awareness programs at the age of 6. Both of them are relentless in their pursuit of telling people about the importance of environment and educating them how to make the best out of waste.