“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by a 4:2 majority to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains at 6.25%, and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate at 6.75%,” says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das following Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

