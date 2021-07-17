Video

Watch | Should you subscribe to Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on July 17, 2021

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem (Tatva Chintan) incorporated in the year 1996 is a speciality chemicals manufacturer, producing a range of products across Phase Transfer Catalysts (PTC), Structure Directing Agents (SDA), Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical intermediates and other Specialty Chemicals (PASC), and electrolyte salts .

The IPO which is open for subscription till July 20, aims to raise a total of ₹500 crore with an offer for sale of ₹275 crore , and a fresh issue of ₹225 crore.

