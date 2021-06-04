Video

Watch | Three things India needs to do to fight climate change

V Nivedita Radhika SR | Updated on June 04, 2021

How can India tackle climate change?  Sanskriti Menon, Senior Programme Director at the Centre for Environment Education details a few methods by which the country can tackle climate change.

Published on June 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

environmental issues
climate change
environmental issues
climate change

Watch | Three things India needs to do to fight climate change

What is the Model Tenancy Act all about?

Watch | Centre likely to take call on Covid-19 vaccine indemnity soon

India sees massive telecom growth since 2014

Crypto deals are not banned in India, clarifies RBI

Class 12 CBSE board exams cancelled

Covid-19 impact: Will India's economy improve in FY2022?

China, the world’s most populous nation, wants to expand. Why?

Cryptocurrency transactions not allowed by RBI: Banks tell customers

Fiction to Fact: Pentagon confirms UFO videos, and acknowledges unknown