On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and its neighbouring countries in Africa a global health emergency. Mpox, also known as monkeypox, has now been detected in 10 African countries this year including Congo, which has more than 96% of all cases and deaths.
