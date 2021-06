The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the Model Tenancy Act. The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has said that “MTA envisages to balance the interests and rights of both the owner and tenant in an accountable and transparent manner.”

The model law will cover urban and as well as rural areas, but it would allow States and UTs to enact new legislation or amend the existing law to ensure that it meets the model provided by the Centre.

