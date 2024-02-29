In the last five years, between February 2019 and February 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent at least ₹33 crore on #Facebook advertisements. While this may not seem quite colossal, it is around 10 per cent of all the money that all advertisers have cumulatively spent in that period to run Facebook adverts in #India. -
Video Credits
Reporter: Parvathi Benu
Video: Bijoy Ghosh
Production: Siddharth Mathew Cherian
Edit: Renil S Varghese
