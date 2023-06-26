First all-women assembly of Ashok Leyland’s LCV engine production. The P15 engine line is meant for small trucks such as Dost and Bada Dost. It is managed by a team of 80-odd women at the Hosur factory.

Started in March this year, the all-women assembly line has achieved record production in a very short period on single shift operation, says the Chief of Operations of Ashok Leyland Ltd, who spoke to BusinessLine about the workforce diversity programme of the Hinduja flagship at the Hosur plant recently.

Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland said its upcoming electric small trucks will be manufactured out of its LCV (light commercial vehicle) facility at the company’s Hosur production complex.