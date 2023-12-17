Every mother is proud when the child outshines the parent,” says Father KS Casimir, with a twinkle in his eye. The Director of XLRI Delhi NCR feels that the young campus can, one day, be better known than its illustrious parent XLRI Jamshedpur, the oldest B-school in India, which is currently in the midst of its 75th anniversary celebrations.

Launched smack in the middle of the Covid year of 2020, the fledgling XLRI Delhi NCR campus at Jhajjhar, about 55 km from the Capital, is dreaming big. “We are not bound by the burdens of history which allows us to strike ahead in new directions,” says Fr Casimir, a PhD from NIT Warangal.