Zee-Sony deal explained

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 23, 2021

Sony Pictures Networks India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd have struck a deal to merge their operations to create an entity with over $2 billion in annual revenues, 75 channels across different genres, and a 26 per cent viewership share. What are the terms of the deal? What are the reasons for the deal? And finally, what will be the impact of the deal on the TV industry? Here’s a quick look.

Published on September 23, 2021

