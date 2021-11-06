10 patients die in fire at ICU Covid ward in Maharashtra

At least 10 people died and six were injured after a fire broke out in the Covid-19 ICU ward at Ahmednagar District Hospital in Maharashtra.

While the reason for the fire is not confirmed, sources said that a short circuit might have caused a fire in the ICU unit. The hospital building was constructed only one-and-half years ago. About 25 patients were being treated at the ICU according to sources and District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said that injured and other patients have been shifted to another hospital.

State Minister Maharashtra Nawab Malik speaking to reporters said that the ICU was newly built. “ The government has already issued orders that all hospitals must conduct fire audits. We have to find if a fire audit of this particular hospital was conducted. The government will probe the matter and culprits will be definitely punished”.

Local MLA Sangram Jagtap has demanded that the government must appoint a probe committee to find out the reasons for the accident.