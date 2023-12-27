India reported 109 cases of the JN.1 Covid sub-variant, a rise of 40 cases over the last few days, sources in the Union Health Ministry said. Cases of JN.1 were reported from Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The highest infections were reported from Gujarat at 36, followed by Karnataka at 34, Goa at 14, Maharashtra reported 9 cases, Kerala reported six cases, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu reported four cases each; while there were 2 infections of the sub-variant from Telangana.

Goa numbers were revised downwards from some 34-odd cases to 14 at present, sources added.

The JN.1 sub-variant have so far been in reported in countries like Singapore, the USA and China, apart from India and as per the WHO it is categorised as “low risk” and a “variant of interest”. India’s Health Ministry officials said, the variant continues to be under scientific scrutiny, and existing vaccines continue to work on it.

Available vaccines

Under the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, three vaccines - Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech, Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and CorBEvax manufactured by Biological E.- have been made available at the Government Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs). Additionally, Sputnik V vaccine developed by Gamaleya Research Institute, Russia (imported by Dr Reddy’s Lab), DNA–based ZyCov-D by Cadila Healthcare, Covovax also by Serum Institute of India, Gemcovac-19 and Gemcovac-OM by Gennova Biopharmaceutical Ltd were made available at private CVCs.

India’s first intranasal vaccine, iNCOVACC also produced by Bharat Biotech was made available at private CVCs.

So far, the sub-variant has not led to a spike in hospitalisations and over 90 per cent of the recoveries continue to be at home. Moreover, it has been said that a similar pattern, of increase in Covid infections, were witnessed last winter too.

India, on a 24 hour basis, reported 529 active Covid cases and three deaths – one from Gujarat and two from Karnataka. Total active case count in the country was 4,093, as per the Union Health Ministry website. Case fatality is at 1.19 per cent.

