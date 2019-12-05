110 temples to conduct mass marriages in Karnataka

The Karnataka government will conduct mass marriages in 110 temples in the state on April 26, according to Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Karnataka Minister for Muzrai (Endowment), Ports and Fisheries.

Attending a meeting of managing trustees and executive officers of various temples in Udupi on Thursday, he said the bride will get ₹10,000 for expenses such as buying sari and garland and ₹40,000 for 8g gold for mangal sutra and other ornaments. The bridegroom will get ₹5,000 towards expenses related to ‘dhoti’, shirt and garland. The amount will be credited to the bank accounts of the bride and bridegroom through RTGS, he said.

There is no restriction on the economic status for enrolling for the mass marriage, he said.

The temples under the Religious Endowment Department, where the marriages will be conducted have been asked to display the details related to the mass marriage.

Those interested can enrol in the temples concerned by March 27. The details of the couples enrolled for the marriage will be notified by the respective temple administrations on April 1. The last date for submitting objections to the notified list will be April 6. The final list of the bride and bridegroom will be published on April 11, he said.

The couples enrolling for the marriage should submit authorised documents with regard to their age. There is no scope for the second marriage under this mass marriage scheme. The marriage registration will be done at the venue of the marriage, he said.

Those temples that cannot organise the mass marriages on April 26 will conduct them on May 24. The government will soon come out with a toll-free number to answer queries related to the mass marriages in temples.

Poojary said that he will visit all the districts in the State and discuss the matter with the trustees and executive officers of the temple committees.