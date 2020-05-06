13 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Tripura's BSF camp

Thirteen new Covid-19 cases emerged in Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Tripura’s Dhalai on Tuesday. The latest addition has taken the toll to 42 in the northeastern state, as per media reports.

The new cases come a day after 13 people, including two children, from BSF’s 138th battalion, headquartered at Ambassa in Dhalai district were found Covid-19 positive. All the cases recorded since May 2 are from the 138th battalion, Hindustan Times reported.

Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Deb took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote on Tuesday evening: “Alert ! 13 persons from138th-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 POSITIVE today including 1 Mess worker. Total #COVID19 positive cases in #Tripura stands at 42 (2 already discharged, so active cases: 40). There is no POSITIVE case among civilians.

Don’t panic! #TripuraCOVID19Count.”

Deb ensured that the Tripura is conducting the maximum number of coronavirus tests to contain the virus in the state. He also warned of taking strict action against people spreading fake news and misinformation.

“Our Govt is keeping a close vigil on the current situations. Specialised Doctors are taking care of Positive patients. I urge everyone, not to Panic and Co-operate with Government. Don’t believe in rumours. The government will take strict action if anyone found spreading any misinformation (sic),” Deb posted on his Facebook account.

BK Sahu, the state’s principal secretary, wrote to BSF inspector general Solomon Kumar Minz to investigate the case and trace the source so as to prevent it from further spreading.

A senior BSF official said they don’t allow any civilian to enter the camp and no trooper is allowed to interact with civilians.

Briefing media on the increasing number of cases, Additional chief secretary SK Rakesh said on Monday that some BSF troopers who came back to the state after their holiday in March end might have carried the virus with them.

The state administration has declared Dhalai district as a red zone. Jawaharnagar and the 3-km radius around it along with BSF’s Gandacherra base camp and Kareena Border Outpost in the district were marked as containment zones, HT report added.

Meanwhile, 24 security personnel at Army Hospital have been tested positive in Kolkata on Tuesday, and Indian Navy has quarantined around 160 personnel in West Bengal’s capital.