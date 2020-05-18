3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Monday, an official said.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, he said.

“An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded at 7.53 am. The epicentre was at a depth of 5 km, northeast of Chamba district. Mild tremors were felt in adjoining areas.” Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the seismic sensitive zone.