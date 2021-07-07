5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning with tremors being felt in neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, besides Bangladesh.

A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 8.45 am, having an epicentre at Goalpara in Lower Assam at a depth of 14 km.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Deputy Director Sanjay O'neil Shaw said the place of occurrence was 71 km north of Tura in Meghalaya and the tremors were felt there too.

People in the districts of Lower Assam, including Guwahati, and Meghalaya ran out of their homes in panic.

The tremors were also felt in northern districts of West Bengal, including Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri.

Parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Gaibandha, Bogura and Rajshahi, also felt the jolt, local media reported.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property, officials said.

Northeastern India falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.

A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken the region on April 28.