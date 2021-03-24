84% of people dream about travelling at least once a week: Amex report

American Express, a multinational financial services corporation, has released its global travel trends report aimed at understanding consumer sentiment towards travel nearly a year after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The report was compiled following a survey in seven countries across the globe — the US, Australia, India, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Manoj Adlakha, CEO & SVP, American Express Banking Corp, India said in a statement: “Amex Trendex highlights pent-up travel demand and some behaviours unique to our market. 91 per cent of respondents in India are interested in choosing a trip or experience that supports the local community, showing an understanding of the pandemic’s impact on the travel industry and their intention to support recovery.”

Supporting local community

The report revealed that Indian consumers are most interested in future travel, with 84 per cent of them daydreaming about travel at least once a week.

The top motivation for Indians for travelling this year is to go somewhere new: (38 per cent respondents). The majority of respondents in India are also planning for one international trip (69 per cent). A whopping 91 per cent of Indian respondents are interested in choosing a trip or experience that supports the local community, ranking higher than their global counterparts.

The survey also noted that 80 per cent of consumers said that they are willing to travel to destinations during the off season so that it is less crowded.

“Our latest global trends report shows that there is a pent-up demand for travel among consumers, with many people longing for and beginning to plan future trips,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel.

Hendley added: “In addition, the pandemic environment is giving rise to emerging trends, such as the increasing appeal of working from anywhere while travelling globally, luxury being defined as more personalised experiences, cleanliness, and privacy as the ultimate luxury amenities, as well as a growing interest in the environmental and social purpose of their trips and travel companies.”