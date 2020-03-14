A complete list of all the celebrities, from world leaders to Hollywood stars who have tested positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China has now become a global pandemic impacting over 120 countries worldwide.

It has made its way to the upper echelons of politics, Hollywood and professional sports as multiple celebrities across the globe have been tested positive for COVID-19.

From government officials to sports stars, here is a complete list of all the big names who have reportedly been infected with the new coronavirus

Government officials

The novel coronavirus did not spare the authorities fighting against it either.

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday announced that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian PM had been tested positive for the new coronavirus. PM Trudeau had announced that he will also self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton also confirmed on Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Dutton had returned from a trip to the United States where he had posed alongside Ivanka Trump and Trump's attorney general, William Barr before the confirmation according to a Business Insider report.

UK’s junior Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, stoking fear of the novel virus' potential spread. She had attended an event last week where the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson had also been present, the Guardian reported.

Multiple ministers in Iran had been infected by the virus which has infected over 10,000 people in the country with the death toll rising to 429 on Friday. Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi had been the first to get infected with the virus. He had seemed to be in physical discomfort at his interviews given a day before the announcement was made in February. Iranian senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and two other cabinet members have also been infected according to an Al Jazeera report.

In the US, Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed on Friday that he had been tested positive for COVID-19, after attending an event with a delegation from Brazil according to a Business Insider report.

According to an official statement, Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero has also been infected with the virus. Montero has been quarantined with her partner, the Deputy Prime Minister of Spain Pablo Iglesias.

Earlier this month, reports claiming that the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been infected with COVID-19 had surfaced in the media. Bolsanaro however, earlier this week had denied the claims and said that he had been tested negative for COVID-19.

Hollywood castaways

Hollywood star Tom Hanks on Thursday has announced that his wife Rita Wilson and him have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Castaway actor and his wife were in Australia for pre-production work of his upcoming Warner Bros. film based on the life of musician Elvis Presley. They have been quarantined in Australia where they are undergoing treatment.

In the world of sports

The National Basketball Association had called off the entire season earlier this week after Utah Jazz’s centre Rudy Gobert had confirmed that he was tested positive for the coronavirus. Another Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell had also been infected with COVID-19.

Mikel Arteta, the manager of famed football club Arsenal had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. Post his announcement, football star Christiano Ronaldo had also isolated himself in Madeira as he had come in contact with the Arsenal Boss before he was tested positive for COVID-19. Ronaldo, however, has not shown any symptoms of the disease so far according to media reports.

Apart from Arteta, multiple football players including Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, Juventus’ Daniele Rugani, Manolo Gabbiadini from the Sampdoria player and Hannover 96’s Timo Hubers have also tested positive for the coronavirus as per a BBC report.

The death toll from the coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 5,000 with confirmed cases around the world topping 134,000 according to the World Health Organization.