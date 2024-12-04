For the North Chennai development, a sum of ₹6,309 crore has been spent in 252 projects by the government, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.
The projects taken up in North Chennai include safe drinking water, sewerage systems, improvement of all sewage pumping stations, adequate medical facilities, vocational education, skill development, shared workplace, upgradation of libraries, education, he said.
He was speaking at a function to lay the foundation stone for 79 projects worth ₹1,383 crore.
