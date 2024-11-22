A fishing vessel, Marthoma, collided with an Indian Navy submarine about 70 nautical miles off Goa coast on Thursday, forcing a coordinated search and rescue operation to trace two missing crew members of the vessel.

Additional assets, including those from the Coast Guard, have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts, an Indian Navy spokesperson said on Friday. Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Indian Navy with six ships and aircraft that helped pull out eleven of the thirteen crew members safely, the spokesperson added.

The submarine was on transit along the West Coast when vessel collision took place.

Investigation on

The Navy has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. The damage to the submarine, if any, is not known.

Earlier this year, Indian Navy warship INS Brahmaputra sunk at a Mumbai dockyard after it caught fire while undergoing maintenance. The Navy is now in the process of repairing to get the INS Brahmaputra back to seas for sail.

