Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited what he characterised as the poor fiscal health and governance record of the Congress-ruled states – Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka – to caution people against “fake promises of the Congress”.

In a long thread he posted on X, the PM said that the Congress makes unreal promises during elections which are impossible to fulfil. Citing instances from different states, the PM said the Congress stands “badly exposed”.

“...Their so-called guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted,” said the PM.

“In Karnataka, the Congress is busy in intra-party politics and loot instead of even bothering to deliver on development. Not only that, they are also going to roll back existing schemes,” he said.

The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

He said in Himachal Pradesh, salaries of government employees are not paid in time. In Telangana, the farmers are waiting for the waiver the Congress had promised.

“Previously, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, they promised certain allowances which were never implemented for five years. There are numerous such examples of how the Congress works,” said the PM.

While assembly elections are under way in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the PM cited the example of Haryana polls where the BJP returned to power for the third time to make the point that the people have seen through the Congress.

“The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a government that is stable, progress-oriented and action-driven. There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot. The people of India want development and progress, not the same old fake promises of the Congress,” said the PM.