Aam Aadmi Party to joint protest to save Cubbon Park in Bengaluru

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Aam Aadmi Party buoyed by increasing green cover in New Delhi, actively protesting to save 2,141 trees in Aarey Forest in Mumbai now, is joining the Cubbon Park Walkers Association to protest to save Cubbon Park in Bengaluru.
In Bengaluru, AAP has been instrumental in fights to save Kaggadasapura, Gottigere and Bommanasandra lakes from dying. Now similar situation has risen because of the controversial order with regard to constructing multi-storey building in Cubbon Park.
Rulebook clearly restricts from doing this. Cubbon Park is Bengaluru’s important green cover and any construction in and around the park should not be allowed, said Mohan Dasari. President, AAP Bangalore.
“ On November 3, Cubbon Park Walkers Association is holding a protest to save Cubbon Park. AAP fully supports this protest and will be part of this movement till government withdraws this order,” he added.
AAP team led by Mohan Dasari, President AAP Bengaluru, Sanchith, Darshan and other volunteers are to join the Cubbon Park Walkers Association to protest on November 3.
