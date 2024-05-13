Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday told the Delhi Police that a personal staff of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allegedly “assaulted” her at the latter’s official residence but she has not lodged a complaint so far which she said she will.

Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station around 10 am and narrated about the episode with her to the police. Before that, the police said that the Police Control Room (PCR) received a call at 9.45 am from a woman who said she was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal’s staff.

“We received a PCR call at 9.34 a.m wherein the caller said that she has been assaulted inside the CM residence. Accordingly, local police and the SHO responded to the call. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to the police station civil lines. No complaint was given by her. In this matter, no complaint has been received till now,” said DCP (North) Manoj Meena.

After the incident on Monday morning, former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Maliwal, Kejriwal and AAP did not entertain requests for ascertaining what prompted leading to the unfortunate incident.

Delhi police sources said the call to the PCR was from Maliwal’s mobile number. “She said she was calling from the CM’s residence and had been assaulted by his staff,” police sources recounted.

In the police station, she was informed that a medical examination is necessary to file an assault FIR. She was at the police station for five minutes and left without filing any formal complaint. She said she would be back later, the police said.

Lapping up the controversy, the BJP charged that women are not safe in Delhi. Demanding a probe into the matter, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated, “If such a thing happens to any woman, she should get justice”.

Maliwal which was considered close to Delhi CM, was not the regular figure in the political slugfest AAP had with the BJP after Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Early this month, Maliwal was also in news after the Delhi LG Vinay Kumar Saxena early this month removed as many as 223 contractual employees from the DCW on the grounds that she appointed them without seeking government’s permission which was one of the rules she is alleged to have violated during the recruitment.