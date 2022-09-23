AAP workers show black flags to Sitharaman’s convoy in Pune

Aam Aadmi Party workers waved black flags on Thursday at the convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to protest over inflation and GST-related issues.

Police detained AAP workers and released them later. Police were taken by surprise when AAP workers jumped on the road and blocked the way. Sitharaman is in Pune to attend a series of programmes, including a tour to NCP President Sharad Pawar’s bastion of Baramati to address BJP workers.

According to AAP leaders in Pune, they wanted to register their protest against the rising inflation and also the way GST has been handled by the union government.