This year’s expected kharif planting area in Maharashtra is 142.38 lakh hectares, including 40.20 lakh hectares for cotton, 50.86 lakh hectares for soyabeans, 15.30 lakh hectares for rice, 9.80 lakh hectares for maize, and 17.73 lakh hectares for pulses.

State Agriculture Principal Secretary V Radha informed on Tuesday that 24.91 lakh quintals of seeds are available, along with a reserve stock of 1.50 lakh tonnes of urea and 25,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizer.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a review meeting of the Kharif season at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. Shinde urged for the prompt implementation of decisions made for the prosperity of farmers, stating that the state government will not abandon farmers.

Moots satellite tech

He also emphasised the need for District Collectors to promote bamboo cultivation. The Chief Minister encouraged agricultural universities to focus on new research. He also instructed special attention to be given to talukas and districts with less than 25 per cent rainfall.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis called for strict action against bogus seed companies and suggested using satellite technology to assess crop damage during disasters. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar advised readiness of emergency systems in light of predictions by the Meteorological Department for heavy rainfall in July. He urged agricultural officers to guide farmers at the regional level.