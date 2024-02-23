Chennai will soon be a connected city with the Bengaluru-based ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd) planning to deploy 500 hotspots across the city. This will be scaled up to nearly 3,000 in the next 18-24 months, said a company official.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the service at the UmagineTN2024 IT summit organised by Tamil Nadu’s IT and digital services department on Friday.

In the initial phase, WiFi hotspots will be deployed in the Marina Beach, Besant Nagar Beach, bus stops, corporation parks and bus terminus. Both ACT Fibernet customers and non-customers would benefit from this initiative. Customers will be able to access the WiFi for 45 minutes a day, the official said.

ACT has already launched public WiFi hotspots in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. In Tamil Nadu, it plans to launch a similar service in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai, the official said.

Bala Malladi, CEO, ACT Fibernet, in a release said the setting up of WiFi hotspots in public spaces across Chennai will catalyse the development of the city’s IT infrastructure and address connectivity challenges.

