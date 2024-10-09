It was an action packed day at Samsung Chennai, where the striking workers clashed with the police. Senior trade union leaders of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions R Soundararajan and E Muthu Kumar, were arrested along with many workers for staging protests protesting.

The CITU leaders claimed that the police removed the temporary tent that was put up at the strike venue, about a kilometre from the factory, and wanted the workers to disburse.

The Madras High Court in an urgent hearing, based on a petition filed by the CITU, allowed the tent to be restored and the strike to continue.

On the State government’s intervention, Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the matter is subjudice. The court’s orders would be implemented by the State government, the minister told newspersons at the Secretariat. He urged workers to return to work.

The minister said in July, Samsung India Workers Union - CITU, applied for registration of the union with the Labour department. However, Samsung objected to this in August, and the same was communicated to the CITU. While communications were being exchanged among the CITU, the labour department and the company, the union approached the Madras High Court on September 30.

The union said that 85 days had passed since the application was filed. However, the registration was not given. Usually, it should have been granted 45 days as per the State’s labour laws.

Samsung India on Monday signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the workmen committee of its Chennai factory. Both parties agreed on collaborative efforts to make the Chennai factory a great place to work. However, sources among the striking workmen said the agreement was signed with those who are working inside the company, and not with those who are involved in the strike, which is almost a month old now.

“We will engage with workmen directly to address the difficulties faced by them. We will also work with them for the development of the community in Chennai as a responsible company,” said a statement from the company.

“We are cognisant of the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to end the illegal strike and are thankful to the authorities for their constant support. We reiterate that we comply with all laws and regulations of the country.”

According to sources, with the puja holidays during the weekend, there could be a solution to the deadlock next week.

Amicable solution

Meanwhile, industry associations like CII and FICCI have urged all the stakeholders to find an amicable solution for the dispute.

“We urge all the stakeholders engaged in the recent industrial dispute to work amicably towards an early solution so that the momentum of economic activity and high image of Tamil Nadu are sustained,” said Srivats Ram, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, in a statement.

“We are concerned about the ongoing strike at the Samsung Chennai factory. We urge all stakeholders in constructive dialogue,” said GSK Velu, Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council.

