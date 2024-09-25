Actor and former general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Edavela Babu, was arrested on Wednesday by a Special Investigation Team in a rape case against him. The actor was later released on bail after he obtained anticipatory bail from the Ernakulam Sessions Court. He was interrogated by the police for about three hours at the Coastal Police headquarters. After recording his arrest, the police team took him for medical examination at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

He is facing charges under IPC sections 354 (sexual assault), 376 (rape), and 509 (acts, words or gestures that intend to insult a women’s modesty) based on a complaint filed by a woman actor.

The police team had on Tuesday arrested actor and MLA Mukesh from Kollam in another case and released him on bail. At the same time, actor Siddique, who is accused in the case, is still absconding and the police have been unable to trace him after Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail. It is alleged that the actor is planning to approach the Supreme Court against the High Court order.

The Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the complaints against Malayalam film personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee report.

