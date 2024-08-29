Gautam Adani and family have topped the 2024 Hurun India Rich List with a 95 per cent increase in wealth, overtaking Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries.

The India list achieved a new milestone with more than 1,500 entrants for the first time, up by 150 per cent over the past seven years.

Other key highlights in the 2024 Hurun’s India Rich List 2024:

India now has 334 billionaires, a six-fold increase from 13 years ago.

Gautam Adani and family top the 2024 Hurun India Rich List with a wealth of INR 11.6 lakh crore, followed by Mukesh Ambani.

The list features 1,539 individuals with ₹1,000 crore or more each, including 272 new entrants.

India minted a new billionaire every five days last year.

Shah Rukh Khan debuts with ₹7,300 crore wealth.

Hyderabad surpasses Bengaluru with 17 new entrants.

The cumulative wealth of Hurun India Rich listers grows to ₹159 lakh crore.

1,334 individuals increased their wealth, while 205 saw a decline.

Mumbai tops the list with 386 individuals, followed by New Delhi and Hyderabad.

Shiv Nadar storms to third spot with wealth of ₹3.1 lakh crore.

Anand Chandrasekaran is the first angel investor to debut on the list.

Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar are the youngest billionaires at 33 years old.

Kaivalya Vohra, 21, is the youngest on the list.

Hanwantbir Kaur Sahney, 95, debuts on the list.

55 technology startup founders feature in the list.

A record 1,008 entrepreneurs are self-made.

Radha Vembu retains position as self-made richest Indian woman.

Neha Bansal is youngest self-made woman entrepreneur.

16 professional managers made it to the list.

Kumar Pritamdas Gera and family saw the biggest gain in wealth.

52 founders of 29 unicorns made it to the list.

Real estate added the most new faces.

The average age of the billionaires on the list is 64.

