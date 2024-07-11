The Delhi government has increased the pollution under control (PUC) certificate charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after a gap of about 13 years, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

The charges for two and three wheelers has been increased from ₹60 to ₹80, and for four wheelers from ₹80 to ₹110, he said in a statement.

Gahlot said the charges of PUC certificates for diesel vehicles has been revised from ₹100 to ₹140.

The Delhi government is committed to maintaining the city's air quality and ensuring that all vehicles meet the required pollution standards, he said.