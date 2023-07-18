The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has expressed concern over the removal of anaemia from the survey indicators of NFHS-6 (National Family Health Survey) by the government. They have called for the revocation of this decision and the reinstitution of this measurement without delay.

“The previous NFHS-5 survey had revealed that over 57 per cent of women and over 67 per cent of children suffer from anaemia in our country. Prevalence of anaemia to such an extent cannot be dismissed as a mild problem or an isolated occurrence,” the organisation said, adding that medical experts have pointed to it being a major contributor to maternal and child mortality.

“It hinders growth and development in children, leading to long-term implications for their health and well-being. Anaemia also reduces resistance to infections among women and children. The impact on adolescent girls and pregnant women is a matter of grave concern,” AIDWA said.

Questionable decision

Against this backdrop, the government is taking the “questionable decision” of excluding this data from its survey. The reasons being cited for this step are on technical grounds relating to reliability of the estimate. “Public health experts have firmly stated that the survey reports are valid since they are based on comparison with earlier data collected on the same basis,” they pointed out.

In a country with regional variations, the level of anemia prevalence also differs widely across states and districts. “NFHS is the only survey which provides data containing this valuable information at the district level. In the absence of such measurement, there will be no way of scientifically assessing where the need for such intervention is more. In fact, in the last survey, states like Gujarat and West Bengal have figured high on the list,” it said.

AIDWA alleged, “the main reason for this step …is to make the problem of anaemia go away by rendering it invisible. Having failed to address the problem in the past, and being unwilling to take necessary steps in the future, public relations management is substituting for public health management.”

Iron-fortified rice

Further, AIDWA said, “the government is resorting to the elimination of anaemia data while at the same time, it is all set to introduce iron-fortified rice (an unproven nutritional intervention) on a nationwide scale. The keenness to extend support to industry appears to have overwhelmed the importance of assessing and addressing anaemia prevalence and malnutrition in the country.”

“Iron-fortified rice should not be introduced into food security strategies of the government in such unseemly haste. Rather, comprehensive measures to address anaemia and malnutrition amongst large sections of our people, especially women, and children must be undertaken. This must include steps to control soaring prices of essential commodities, and strengthening of the Public Distribution System,” it added.

