Alan Gemmell appointed British Deputy High Commissioner for western India

Alan arrived in Mumbai this week and has started virtual engagement with key stakeholders with a focus on the Covid-19 response and business engagement supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce, the UK India Business Council as well as with the Lord Mayor of the City of London.

Acting High Commissioner to India, Jan Thompson, said, “I am delighted to welcome Alan to the India Network and to see him lead UK engagement with one of the most dynamic regions in the country. His rich experience of business, strong connection to the arts, and great love of India make him perfectly placed to drive mutual prosperity for the UK and India, and to build further upon the “living bridge” that connects our countries,”

He previously worked in India as the Director of the British Council from 2016 to 2018 leading the UK-India Year of Culture and working with state governments to support education agendas across the country. Alan received the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 for his contribution to arts and science.

Alan Gemmell is the new British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India responsible for all aspects of diplomatic engagements in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. Additionally, he is appointed Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for South Asia to bolster UK trade and investment relations with the region.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!