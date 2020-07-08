Alcohol-based hand-sanitiser makers under scanner for alleged GST evasion

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The Goods & Services Tax (GST) Authority has initiated a probe into alleged tax evasion by alcohol-based hand sanitiser manufacturers.
“Intelligence gathered indicates that some manufacturers, including alcohol-based hand sanitiser makers, are resorting to tax evasion/non-payment of GST by misclassifying the product,” a government source told BusinessLine.
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), using information from the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau and with the help of online shopping platforms, has prepared a list of 62 manufacturers and suppliers who are allegedly involved in this practice, the source added. It did not share the list citing pending investigation.
“While the mis-classification of hand sanitisers produced under various established brands is being looked into by various zonal units of DGGI, it is requested that mis-classification of hand sanitisers manufactured/supplied by sugar factories/distilleries in your jurisdiction may kindly be verified at your end in order to plug any revenue leakages,” a communication by DGGI, addressed to the Principal Chief Commissioners/Chief Commissioners of CGST & Custom, said.
Sources said many manufacturers and suppliers, including sugar mills & distilleries, are classifying alcohol-based hand sanitiser under tariff heading 3004 while actually it should be under tariff heading 3808 of HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature). The GST rate on products under tariff heading 3004 is 12 per cent while for those under 3808, it is 18 per cent. “Misclassification appears to have resulted in substantial evasion of GST,” another source said. An earlier estimate put the alleged evasion at over ₹50 crore, but it may have gone up considering the multi-fold increase in sales of hand sanitisers in the last 2-3 months.
Tariff heading 3004 of HSN lists medicaments consisting of mixed or unmixed products for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, put in measured doses (including those in the form of transdermal administration systems) or in forms or packings for retail sale, including Ayurvedic, Unani, Homoeopathic, Siddha or Biochemic systems medicaments, put up for retail sale. Tariff heading 3808 of HSN includes insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides, anti-sprouting products and plant-growth regulators, disinfectants and similar products.
Alcohol-based hand sanitiser has ingredients such as ethyl alcohol IP, glycerol IP, hydrogen peroxide IP, purified water etc. According to the source, hand sanitisers having ethyl alcohol as ingredient is an alcohol-based product and accordingly need to be classified under heading 3808 of HSN. “The active ingredient of ethyl alcohol IP is over 70 per cent in most of alcohol-based hand sanitiser,” the source said.
The tax authority also sought opinion from the World Customs Organisation (WCO) which has inferred that alcohol-based hand sanitisers are correctly classifiable under heading 3808 of HSN. HS Code (known as HSN Code in India) has been developed by WCO as a standardised system to classify goods all over the world in a systematic manner. HSN Code has 8-digit uniform code that classifies more than 5,000 products and is accepted globally.
In India, one can get hand sanitiser either in liquid, gel or in foam form. Alcohol-based sanitisers have higher market share. Since, no vaccine is available yet for Covid-19, a common advice for effectively avoiding the infection is cleaning hands with sanitisers containing at least 60 per cent alcohol. This has boosted sales which have almost doubled on a month-on-month basis in recent times.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...