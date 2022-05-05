Alkesh Kumar Sharma assumes office as MeitY Secretary

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, an Indian Administrative Services officer of 1990 batch from Kerala cadre, on Thursday assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

He earlier served as Additional Secretary and Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat. In addition to other responsibilities given to him, Sharma was looking after the cabinet proposals of infrastructure, economic, finance, industry, agriculture and allied Ministries of the government, MeitY said in a statement.

He has also worked as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) (earlier DMICDC) from October 2015 to September 2019. He was also CEO of National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT).

As Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, during 2012-2015, Sharma handled matters relating to National Highways Planning, land acquisition, forest and environment clearances, review and monitoring of National Highways Projects, coordination with Railways, Defence and other agencies and all matters related to toll and toll policy on the national highways.

Implemented FASTAG

He was also Chairman of the Indian Highways Management Company and implemented FASTAG system of toll collection.

Sharma also worked as the Managing Director of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation and played a key role in branding and promoting Kerala Tourism as ‘God’s Own Country’ during his two tenures spanning over seven years, in Kerala.