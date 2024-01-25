Punit Goenka addresses employees; reinforces the strong business fundamentals of ZEE

In an attempt to move on from the failed merger with Sony, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee, told employees in a townhall to stay focussed on making the company the top media & entertainment player in the country.

Addressing over 3,000 employees across the globe, Goenka encouraged employees to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit and chart newer paths to success.

“Let me begin by stating some facts about us, which all of you should also believe in. Nothing can beat the entrepreneurial spirit of ZEE. Nothing can distract us from achieving the pole position. We have immense potential to touch newer heights,” said Goenka.

“On the envisaged merger with Sony, all I would like to say is that the Board has taken a note of the communication received from Sony and all the legal options are being evaluated and implemented as per the law of the land,” he said.

Goenka said he still believed that the intrinsic value of ZEE and the fundamentals of our business remain unmatched. “ZEE continues to be a truly unique and valuable asset that harbours the capabilities to deliver returns to its shareholders. We have always set trends for the industry to follow, and we must continue on this path of innovation going forward. We remain guided by our esteemed Board, comprising members that have a rich expertise across sectors,” he said.

He urged employees to take on more responsibilities to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit which ZEE stands for.

“Our industry is witnessing rapid changes, and these winds of change are giving us a new shape. We have to mould ourselves to be well-positioned in order to capitalise on the opportunities coming our way. We have been leaders over the last 3 decades and have delivered value to our stakeholders, year on year. We need to continue building on this momentum and fire on all cylinders,” he said.