The businessline Changemaker Awards is back. The fifth edition of the event that celebrates people and organisations that have brought about positive change in society and made our world a better place to live in will be held on November 3 at New Delhi. Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh will be the Chief Guest for the evening and will give away the awards to the winners.

The awards will be given across six categories: Changemaker: Social Transformation; Changemaker: Digital Transformation; Changemaker: Financial Transformation, Young Changemaker; Iconic Changemaker and Changemaker of the Year.

745 nominations received

The 2023 edition of the awards kicked off with a call for nomination to the public and our readers on May 26,2023. Over 745 nominations were received and they were screened and evaluated by businessline along with knowledge partners, Deloitte and Ashoka. The nomination window closed at midnight on on July 26, 2023.

The shortlisted nominations were then independently validated by Niiti Consulting, the validation partner. The validated nominees were then sent to an independent jury headed by M Damodaran, former Chairman, SEBI. Other members of the jury were Lakshmi Narayanan, former Vice-Chairman, Cognizant; Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas; Poonam Natarajan, Founder, Vidyasagar; Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons; Suchitra Ella, Managing Director, Bharat Biotech and V Sumantran, Chairman, InterGlobe Aviation. The jury met on October 4 in Chennai and picked the winners.

Policymakers, head honchos

A mix of music, inspirational talks and stimulating discussions on some key topics involving change will form the part of the evening that will have the who’s who of Delhi’s policy and business world in attendance.

The past winners of the awards include National Payments Corporation of India, GST Council, ISRO, Dr Rani Bang and Abhay Bang, Bezwada Wilson, Arunachalam Muruganandam, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences and Government e-Marketplace, among many others. The 2021 edition of the awards could not be held due to the pandemic.

The Changemaker 2023 Awards will take place in New Delhi on November 3. The Presenting Partner for the event is: Sastra University. Associate Partners: Life Insurance Corporation of India ( LIC), Casagrand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Punjab & Sind Bank, United India Insurance; LIC Housing Finance Ltd, GAIL and NTPC; Banking Partner: J&K Bank; Online Grocery Partner: Big Basket; Tourism Partner: Bihar Tourism; Education Partner: SSVM Institutions; Television Partner: NewsX; Gifting Partner: Anand Prakash

Knowledge Partner: Ashoka & Deloitte and Validation Partner: Niiti Consulting. The link to view the event live: https://bit.ly/BLCM23

