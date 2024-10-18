Chennai The much-awaited grand finale of the 21st edition of the businessline Cerebration Quiz 2024 is all set to take place at Mumbai on Sunday.

The on-ground event will witness a fierce battle of brains among the six contestants chosen from the regional rounds held in Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Contestants

The contestants of the grand finale include Jayakanthan R (Tata Consultancy Services) from Chennai, Pabitra Narayan Nayak (Ministry of Home Affairs ) Kochi, Suvam Palo ( Fidelity Investments ) Bengaluru, Aiman Ali ( SAIL Bhilai Steel Plant ) Hyderabad, Abhinav Dhar (freelancer) New Delhi, and Anirudhha Dutta (Tata Consultancy Services) Mumbai.

Winners of the grand finale will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (first prize ₹75,000, 2nd prize ₹50,000, 3rd prize ₹25,000).

Considered to be among India’s biggest corporate quiz championships, the Cerebration Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants, and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is sponsored by Title Partner JK Tyre, powered by Indian Oil, in association with BSE and the University partner is Amity University.

Quiz enthusiasts can watch the live streaming of the grand finale on October 20 from 9:30 AM at https://thbl.news/BLQ2024GF or scan the QR Code.

