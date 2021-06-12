Amara Raja Batteries rejigs board, amends Objects clause for new energy areas foray

The Board of Directors of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has amended the main ‘Objects’ clause of the Memorandum of Association to cater to new business segments in the electric mobility and new energy.

It has also restructured the composition of the company’s board.

At the 36th AGM, shareholders of the batteries major approved the amendment of the ‘main objects’ of the company to engage in new segments such as e-mobility, energy storage and management products and technologies, lithium cells, aluminum fuel cells or fuel cells and other related new energy areas.

The board also restructured itself with Dr. Ramachandra N Galla expressing his desire not to seek re-appointment as Director and Chairman of the Company. Dr. Ramadevi Gourineni too resigned as non-executive director of the company due to her preoccupation with the medical profession on account of the pandemic.

Following these developments, the board has appointed Harshavardhana Gourineni as an additional director; Vikramadithya Gourineni as an additional director and executive director; and Annush Ramasamy as an additional director categorised as an independent director.

Jayadev Galla, who is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director, will also be the CEO of the vompany and Vijayanand Samudrala has been re-designated as President, New Energy. All these changes are with effect from June 12, 2021.

Both Harshavardhana Gourineni and Vikramadithya Gourineni are grandsons of Dr. Ramachandra N Galla and nephews of Jayadev Galla.