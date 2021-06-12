Amara Raja Batteries rejigs board, amends Objects clause for new energy areas foray

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Board of Directors of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has amended the main ‘Objects’ clause of the Memorandum of Association to cater to new business segments in the electric mobility and new energy.
It has also restructured the composition of the company’s board.
At the 36th AGM, shareholders of the batteries major approved the amendment of the ‘main objects’ of the company to engage in new segments such as e-mobility, energy storage and management products and technologies, lithium cells, aluminum fuel cells or fuel cells and other related new energy areas.
The board also restructured itself with Dr. Ramachandra N Galla expressing his desire not to seek re-appointment as Director and Chairman of the Company. Dr. Ramadevi Gourineni too resigned as non-executive director of the company due to her preoccupation with the medical profession on account of the pandemic.
Following these developments, the board has appointed Harshavardhana Gourineni as an additional director; Vikramadithya Gourineni as an additional director and executive director; and Annush Ramasamy as an additional director categorised as an independent director.
Jayadev Galla, who is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director, will also be the CEO of the vompany and Vijayanand Samudrala has been re-designated as President, New Energy. All these changes are with effect from June 12, 2021.
Both Harshavardhana Gourineni and Vikramadithya Gourineni are grandsons of Dr. Ramachandra N Galla and nephews of Jayadev Galla.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...