Amarinder-Sidhu feud inching closer to resolution

The Congress high command has started final rounds of discussions with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on resolving the feud between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu which has sparked a crisis for the party in the State ahead of the Assembly polls.

A proposal envisages making Sidhu the chairman of the campaign committee before the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022 or making him one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers; the other person could be from the Dalit community.

Singh met with the Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. Some of the Congress MLAs have also reached here to take part in discussions with representatives of high command. “I had come to meet the Congress president, discussed internal matters of the party, Punjab development issue. Whatever decision she takes as far as Punjab is concerned, we are ready for it. We are totally geared for the upcoming elections,” Singh said.

Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge also met Singh on the organisational issues. Kharge-led panel had submitted a report to Gandhi on the situation.’