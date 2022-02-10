Amazon’s Prime to offer NBCUniversal’s streaming service hayu in India

NBCUniversal’s streaming service “hayu” will now be available to Indian subscribers as part of Amazon’s Prime video channel’s offerings.

Available on Prime Video Channels as an add-on subscription, hayu will gives Prime members in India access to thousands of reality TV titles in English, all available to watch on the same day as US telecast.

Chaitanya Divan, head of Prime Video Channels & Sports, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “Since its launch in India last year, Prime Video Channels has received a tremendous response from Prime Members as they get convenient access to a wide library of content, from multiple streaming services. Continuing with our philosophy of working with like-minded partners we are excited to collaborate with hayu. It offers some of the most popular unscripted shows to audiences globally and their arrival on Channels in India parallels the growing consumer interest in unscripted content on our service.”

World renowned reality TV content

hayu offers reality TV content like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs along with many others, including The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Top Chef and Family Karma. Prime members in India can subscribe to hayu through Prime Video Channels at an introductory price of ₹999/year.

“We are thrilled to make hayu –and its world-renowned reality TV content – even more accessible to Indian super fans,” said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, NBCUniversal Direct-To-Consumer – Global. “Already the premiere destination for must-watch content in 29 markets globally, we are delighted to continue our collaboration with Prime Video Channels, by adding another partnership as part of our ongoing, successful expansion strategy,” he added.

hayu is already available through Prime Video Channels in other countries including the UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain and Australia.