Hyderabad, April 03 Tall statues of Ambedkar are getting ready in two Telugu speaking States -- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh -- to commemorate his Jayanti.

While Hyderabad will soon add one more feather in its tourist attractions with the inauguration of a 125-feet high Ambedkar statue to commemorate his contribution to the nation, the one by Andhra Pradesh Government being set up in the heart of Vijayawada may take a couple of months to be ready.

``The statue of Ambedkar, coming up in the vicinity of the new state secretariat built on the picturesque Necklace Road is almost ready and is likely to be inaugurated on or before April 14, 2023, the 125th birth anniversary of the visionary leader,’‘ a senior official of Telangana told businessline.

The project, a brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was initiated in 2016 at a 11-acre plot of land in the heart of the city with an estimated cost of about 145 crore. Noted sculptors and architects Ram V Sutar and Anil Sutar from Maharashtra have designed the project.

According to officials, the stone used for the statue was sourced from Agra, Noida and Jaipur and is reinforced with a coat of steel and special chemicals for strength and topped with bronze. About 150 and 110 tonnes of steel and bronze have been used in the making of the statue.

Commemorating the service rendered by Ambedkar as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, a 50-feet high pedestal in the shape of Indian Parliament would house a library, studio for audio-visual display of the main events in the life of the leader and his contribution.

``Along with the 216 feet statue of Vaishanava Saint Ramanuja, the New State Secretariat building which is named after Ambedkar, a unique Telangana Martyrs Memorial and the Buddha Statue in Hussain Sagar, the statue of Ambedkar will be yet another major tourist attraction in Hyderabad,’‘ the official said.

The Andhra Pradesh Government is also in the process of setting up a 175 feet high statue in the heart of Vijayawada. Though it was planned to be inaugurated on April 14 this year, the works are still not completed and it may take a couple of months more for the statue to be ready.