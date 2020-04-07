Amit Shah asks authorities to prevent hoarding and black marketing of goods

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed authorities to take appropriate steps in coordination with State governments to prevent hoarding and black marketing of commodities during the nationwide 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry said on Tuesday.
The directives were issued after a detailed review of essential commodities and implementation of the lockdown by Shah, Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said. Addressing a press conference, she said the Minister has issued directions to the authorities to take quick and stern action against people indulging in hoarding and black marketing of goods.
The official said the government is closely monitoring the movement of pharmaceuticals along with other essential items. “The status of essential goods and services is by and large satisfactory,” Srivastava said.
She said the aircraft flying under the Lifeline Udan of Civil Aviation Ministry has transported 200 tonnes cargo and Railways has loaded 8,897 rakes and 4.57 lakh wagons loaded with essential items till Monday.
“State governments are taking proactive steps to control the Covid-19 pandemic. On one hand they are stopping public movement and on the other hand they are also increasing screening of contacts,” she said.
Giving details of the measures taken by the government to successfully implement the lockdown, she said next week a lot of festivals are coming up and many community leaders have appealed to people to help the government in strictly implementing the lockdown during the festive season.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...