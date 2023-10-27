Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the three new bills, now being examined by a Parliamentary panel, replacing Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act will soon be passed by Parliament.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs met on Friday for a detailed examination of the proposed legislations -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Samhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill (BSB) - to get rid of colonial legacy in the existing criminal justice system.

The panel did not adopt its draft report owing to objections from Opposition members including Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury, P Chidambaram, TMC’s Derek O Brien and DMK’s NR Elango. They wanted more time to go through the draft report, besides the MPs also expressed their reservations on the bills carrying names in Hindi, said sources.

The next date of panel meeting has been fixed for November 6, as the government is keen to table the three revised bills before both the House for consideration and to pass during the coming winter session of parliament.

‘A new era’

Speaking at the passing out parade of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Amit Shah said India is getting rid of the laws made during the British rule and entering a new era with new confidence and new hope.

“The three laws made around 1850 during the British era which are the driving force of our criminal justice system, CrPC, IPC and Evidence Act. The government has made radical changes in the three laws and placed three new laws before the country’s Parliament,” he said.

According to the Minister, the Parliamentary Committee is studying them and these laws will be passed very soon. The new criminal justice system will begin on the basis of these laws when you take first step towards policing, he told the young IPS officers..

Shah stated that while the aim of the old laws was to protect the (British) administration, the aim of the new laws is to protect the rights of people and to defeat all the forces that prevent people’s rights being taken to them , Shah said.

The government seeks comprehensive changes in the criminal laws of the country to provide affordable and speedy justice to all, and create a people centric legal structure.

The three new legislations have been drafted after taking suggestions from Governors, Chief Ministers of States, Lieutenant Governors (LGs) and administrators of Union Territories, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Chief Justices of various High Courts, and others in the legal fraternity. A committee was also constituted under the Chairpersonship of the Vice Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi to suggest reforms in the criminal laws.

Previously Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in its 146th report had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system of the country.

